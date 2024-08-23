Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12

The last match of the East Asia-Pacific sub-regional qualifier A for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between hosts Samoa and Vanuatu.
It will be a do-or-die match for hosts Samoa as a loss here would end their hopes of making it to the final stage of qualifiers. Even a win for Samoa might not suffice. If Cook Islands defeat Fiji in the match preceding the Samoa-Vanuatu encounter, then Samoa's hopes will be over.
If Cook Islands lose, a win for Samoa will help them get through on the virtue of being superior in terms of net run rate.
For Vanuatu, the champions of last time this tournament was played, this campaign did not go as planned. They have just win in five outings will be looking to bow out on a high in the last match.
Squads
Cook Islands: Hayden Dickson, Thomas Parima, Maara Ave(w/c), Aue Parima, Cory Dickson, Milton Kavana, Tomakanute Ritawa, Jared Tutty, Liam Denny, Oscar Taylor, Andrew Samuels, Teaomua Moana Anker, Pita Ravarua, Tiaki Wuatai
Vanuatu: Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu(c), Tim Cutler, Kenny Tari, Simpson Obed, Clement Tommy(w), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Ronald Tari, Obed Yosef, Ala Viraliliu
Live streaming details of Samoa Vs Vanuatu ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Match 12
When Is the Samoa Vs Vanuatu T20I match?
The match between Samoa Vs Vanuatu will be played on August 24, Saturday at the Faleata Oval No. 2 in Apia at 6:30 AM IST.
Where To watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 Matches will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.