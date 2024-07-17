Chepauk Super Gillies are set to clash with Salem Spartans in match 17 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
Salem Spartans are at the bottom of the points table with two points in four matches. Super Gillies, on the other hand, are fourth on the table with four points in four matches. The unbeaten Lyca Kovai Kings are leading the standings with eight points.
Baba Aparajith-led Super Gilles won their last match against Dindigul Dragons by nine wickets in a rain-affected match. The match was reduced to a seven-over per-side contest. The Dragons batted first and set a 65-run target for the opponents, which they achieved in 4.5 overs.
Salem Spartans were beaten by Trichy Grand Cholas in their last match where they conceded 198 runs while bowling first and then got restricted to 163 all out in 18.3 overs losing the match by 35 runs.
Here are the live streaming details of the Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 17
When is the Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024 match?
The Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 17th match will be played on July 18, Thursday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.
Where to watch Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024 Squads:
SKM Salem Spartans: Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan
Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Jitendra Kumar, Daryl Ferrario, Rajagopal Sathish, Abhishek Tanwar, M Silambarasan, Aswin Crist, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Rahil Shah, S Madhan Kumar, Andre Siddarth C, B Iyappan, D Santhosh Kumar, Arunachalam Venkatachalam, M Shajahan, Lokesh Raj, Balu Surya, R Sibi