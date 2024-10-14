Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was honoured in Houston on Sunday by the National Football League franchise Dallas Cowboys. (More Cricket News)
The cricketing legend was in the United States due to his involvement in the National Cricket League.
As a co-owner of the NCL, Tendulkar is working to introduce cricket to new American audiences with its innovative Sixty Strikes format.
Earlier on Sunday, Tendulkar kicked off the NCL's community outreach efforts by inspiring hundreds of young athletes at the University of Texas at Dallas.
"Cricket has given me so much, and being here in Dallas—both teaching these young athletes and receiving this incredible recognition—has been truly humbling," Tendulkar said.
"Inspiring these kids and sharing my journey with them has been incredibly fulfilling. I want them to know that with dedication, passion, and belief, they can achieve anything—whether on the cricket field or in life."
The NCL is set to conclude on Monday, October 15.
The tournament saw participation from starts like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Lynn. Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League also attracted cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards to mentor the players.