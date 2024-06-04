Cricket

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje Not 'Looking Deep' At Career-Best Figures

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje finished with a career-best 4-7, helping South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for 77 in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 fixture

South Africa's player of the match, Anrich Nortje.
Anrich Nortje says he is "trying not to look too deep" at his career-best bowling total in South Africa's win over Sri Lanka. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)

Proteas' dominant bowling limited Sri Lanka to their lowest-ever T20I run total in their World Cup opener on Monday as they recorded a six-wicket victory.

Nortje was the standout amongst the bowlers and earned player of the match after finishing with a career-best 4-7, helping to stop Sri Lanka at 77 in the 20th over.

While Nortje was pleased with his performance, he was quick to turn the focus back to the team post-match.

RSA beat SL by six wickets to start their T20 WC on a winning note. - AP/Adam Hunger
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Proteas Beat SL By Six Wickets In New York

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I've been feeling good, it just hasn't paid off in the last few games," he said. "It's great to finally get a result, some balls went my way, but I try not to look too deep into it.

"It's been a while since I've had those figures. Just happy to have pulled it off for the team. It's a great win for the team, everyone bowled really well. Kudos to the rest of the guys as well.

"Just to get some momentum going [is what matters], we've worked really hard and it's great to get a result."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were left lamenting their World Cup schedule as they will play at four different venues during the group stage, meaning awkward travel arrangements could disrupt their tournament.

"So unfair for us, we have to leave every day [after the match] because we are playing [at] four different venues," Maheesh Theekshana said.

"It's unfair. The flight we took from Florida, from Miami, we had to wait like eight hours in the airport to get the flight. And we came around.

"We were supposed to leave at 8pm, but we got the flight at 5am. It's really unfair for us, but it doesn't matter when you play [on the field]."

However, captain Wanindu Hasaranga was quick to explain the team were not using that as an excuse for their performance, and understood that nothing could be changed at this stage even after complaints to the ICC.

Next up for South Africa in the group is Netherlands on June 8 in New York, while Sri Lanka play Bangladesh on June 7 in Texas. 

