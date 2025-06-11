SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Steve Smith Scripts Unique Records At Lord's - Check Here

Steve Smith’s love affair with Lord’s reached historic heights on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against South Africa, as the Australian maestro etched his name atop another honours board. In front of a sun-dappled crowd at the Home of Cricket, Smith not only brought up yet another fluent half-century but also shattered a long-standing record to become the highest run-scorer among visiting Test batters at the venue.
Smith surpassed fellow Australian Warren Bardsley’s mark of 575 runs at Lord’s — a milestone that stood for over a century — and in doing so, left behind none other than the iconic Sir Donald Bradman, who had amassed 551 runs in just eight innings at this hallowed ground.
The 36-year-old now stands alone with a tally that reflects both longevity and unmatched quality, underlined by three fifties and two centuries at Lord’s, including a career-best 215 in the 2015 Ashes.
The significance of this feat grows further when placed in the broader canvas of his performances across England. Smith now boasts 18 fifty-plus scores in Tests on English soil — more than any other visiting player in history.
He has eclipsed legends like Allan Border and Sir Vivian Richards (17 each), with Sir Don Bradman and Sir Garfield Sobers a touch behind on 14 apiece.
On a pitch doing plenty and against a South African attack brimming with intent, Smith’s knock was an exhibition in balance, shot selection, and mental fortitude.