Cricket

Ryan Ten Doeschate On Indian Team: 'Trying To Push Limits Of What We Can Do'

Among all the finer details, Doeschate did not lose sight of the fact that there is a match to win against Bangladesh on Saturday

India-bcci-cricket
Indian cricket team. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

For assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, keeping players in a mentally safe zone is a non-negotiable in the team management’s effort to “build a strong core” ahead of two important years in Indian cricket.  (More Cricket News)

In this period, India will play several marquee events including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia in November, next year’s ICC Champions Trophy and a possible appearance in the World Test Championship Final in June.

“Yes, we want to build a strong core of players. With the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup (2025) and the World Cup (T20 WC 2026) coming up, we want to know where everyone stands in Indian cricket, and it's good to see the depth that we have,” Doeschate told media here on the eve of the third T20I against Bangladesh.

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy make T20I debut in Gwalior. - Photo: X | BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Breakout Star Nitish Reddy Credits Team For Backing Fearless Play

BY PTI

Doeschate then dived into the deeper meaning of having a wider pool of players to select from.

“There are guys who can fill multiple roles which are so important for balance depending on where we play. You look at someone like Riyan (Parag) who hasn't batted much in this series.

"We've seen someone (Nitish Kumar Reddy) who can bat at 4-5 as well as being a finisher. So, it's trying to fit as many of those pieces together as we can in these bilateral series,” he added.

But for this, Doeschate emphasised that the cricketers should be kept in the right zone mentally.

“We're trying to push the limits of what we can do as a team. We've obviously got the quality to do it, and then it's about giving the players the belief that they're in a safe space, to know that if it's not going right, it's okay,” he said.

India's Rinku Singh, left, and teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy run between the wickets during the second T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi - Manish Swarup/AP
IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh Lead India's Rout Of Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“It's just about giving them the freedom that they can go out there and do it and they're certainly good enough to do it. So, it's just the mindset of looking to score and looking to hit every single ball in the 120 balls.”

The former Netherlands all-rounder used Sanju Samson as a case in point, as the Kerala man had two underwhelming outings in Gwalior and New Delhi.

“If you look back at the first two games, Sanju, getting a quick start in the first game in Gwalior would have been easy for him to knock it around and get a fifty. But you can see he's trying to push the boundary, and the messaging has been pretty consistent with that.

“We want guys to expand their own game, we want to move cricket forward like it is going at the time, and we want to be prepared for the big crunch moments that are coming up in the next 18 months,” he detailed.

In effect, he was indicating that Samson will in all likelihood get another chance to prove his worth in the third T20I.

“We try to expose as many guys as we can to international experience. We want to give Sanju another chance, so there are options, and certainly the plan originally was to win the series, and then try a few new faces for the last game,” he said.

Doeschate suggested that India will continue with the new trend of frontline batters like Suryakumar Yadav or Rinku Singh turning their arms for a couple of overs to support the main bowlers.

“You get to the position where you don't want too many bowlers, but with the way the batting's been going, it does give us a chance to pick another specialist bowler, when we think the difference is big enough to do that. But it gives the captain so many options.

“It's very rare that all five bowlers or even six bowlers are going to go well on a day, so it's nice to have an option. Ideally, you want them to bowl a little bit more, but someone like Hardik not bowling in the last game, is a testament to the depth in the bowling team,” he offered.

5-0 sweep in sight

Among all these finer details, Doeschate did not lose sight of the fact that there is a match to win against Bangladesh on Saturday.

“The messaging from Gauti (Gambhir), the importance of each game playing for your country and also putting yourself under pressure every time, so there's absolutely no talk about not putting that as the focus for tomorrow. We want to win and complete the 5-0 (2-0 in Tests, and 3-0 in T20Is) series,” he added.

Doeschate said such relatively lower intensity series offers the additional benefit of getting to know more about fringe players.

“Jitesh (Sharma) and the guys that haven't played, Tilak (Varma) and Harshit, just having them around and seeing how they operate and what strings we need to pull to get the best out of them because they are going to be important in the next 18-month period,” he signed off.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024 Highlights: AUS-W Dismantle PAK-W To Win By 9 Wickets
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is
  3. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Thrash PAK-W By Nine Wickets, Move Closer To Semis
  4. India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Arsenal 'Envious' Of Chelsea's Dominance, Admits Katie Mccabe
  2. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
  3. Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min's Father Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At South Korea Academy
  4. India Vs Vietnam, International Friendly Preview: Manolo Marquez Aims For First Win As Blue Tigers Coach
  5. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  3. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  4. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
  2. All Is Well, Had Another Event To Attend: Ajit Pawar On Leaving Cabinet Meet Early
  3. PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau At Laos
  4. Raavan As A Symbol Resistance
  5. Being Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures