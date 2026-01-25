WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Seven Wickets To Boost Playoff Push
Delhi Capitals Women have defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by 7 wickets in Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. RCB were bowled out for 109 in their 20 overs, with the Delhi bowlers keeping them under tight control on a tricky surface. In reply, Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just 15.4 overs, finishing on 111/3 as Laura Wolvaardt scored a composed 42 off 38 and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a handy 24. The Capitals’ win not only handed RCB their first loss of the season but also boosted their playoff hopes as they climbed up to second in the points table.
