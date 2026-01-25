WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Seven Wickets To Boost Playoff Push

4/7

Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI