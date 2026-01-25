WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Seven Wickets To Boost Playoff Push

Delhi Capitals Women have defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by 7 wickets in Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. RCB were bowled out for 109 in their 20 overs, with the Delhi bowlers keeping them under tight control on a tricky surface. In reply, Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just 15.4 overs, finishing on 111/3 as Laura Wolvaardt scored a composed 42 off 38 and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a handy 24. The Capitals’ win not only handed RCB their first loss of the season but also boosted their playoff hopes as they climbed up to second in the points table.

WPL 2026: RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
WPL 2026: DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Sayali Satghare during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
WPL 2026: RCB Women vs DC Women
Delhi Capitals' Nandani Sharma celebrates with captain Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shreyanka Patil during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
WPL 2026: DC Women vs RCB Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Sayali Satghare celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
Women's Premier League: RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
Women's Premier League: DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals' Minnu Mani celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Richa Ghosh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
Women's Premier League: RCB Women vs DC Women
Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp celebrates with captain Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Georgia Voll during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
Women's Premier League: DC Women vs RCB Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
