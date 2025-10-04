Rohit Sharma Captaincy: 'You Taught This Team What It takes To Win Big Matches' - Karthik Hails 'Hitman' - Watch

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, former India player Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said the swashbuckling opener led from the front and taught the team how to win the big moments and matches that mattered the most during his time as captain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias captain Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, greets Australia's captain Steve Smith at the toss ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. File/AP Photo/Christopher Pike
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma Replaced as Indian ODI captain

  • Shubman Gill takes over

  • Dinesh Karthik sends his tributes for hitman

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, former India player Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said the swashbuckling opener led from the front and taught the team how to win the big moments and matches that mattered the most during his time as captain.

Under Rohit's leadership, India won two ICC titles including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy this year, and finished runner-up in the last ODI World Cup at home after an incredible run to the final.

But, in a significant development on Saturday, the Indian selectors removed Rohit from ODI captaincy and handed over the reins to young Test skipper Shubman Gill ahead of the upcoming white-ball assignment in Australia, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind.

Dinesh Karthik's tribute to Rohit - Watch

"Rohit Sharma. Thank you so much. You were a phenomenal captain tactically astute, but most importantly, very, very friendly and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable. But for me, the legacy that you've left as a captain. In those big moments, those big matches, you taught this current team what it takes to win," Karthik said on Instagram.

"At times we used to take the backwards step, but you said, 'I think we need to press forward, put more pressure on the opponent, take more risks, and you didn't leave it to anyone else.'

Related Content
Related Content

"I think you started it with the bat when, in the big matches, you said, 'I'm going to go harder,' and that required skill. You got it done and you did it consistently. In the last 3 multi-nation tournaments that we have played, India has lost just one game." Rohit has won 42 out of the 56 ODI matches that he captained with a winning percentage of 76.

File photo of India batter Suryakumar Yadav. - BCCI
India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Karthik, a former India teammate of Rohit, listed the team's achievements under 'Hitman'.

"2024 T20 World Cup campaign unbeaten, Champions Trophy unbeaten. 2023, just that final. That is outstanding. And even after that you can see the after effects. Asia Cup unbeaten with a young team. That is what you've given this team India.

"You've left it in a better place than what it was when you started, and that's always a great sign of a leader," said Karthik.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

  3. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  4. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  5. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra