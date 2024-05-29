Cricket

Ritika Sajdeh 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Story: Trolls Force Rohit Sharma's Wife To Delete Post

The post relates to Israeli Defence Forces' latest assault in Gaza's Rafa where according to Palestinian health officials 45 people, including women and children, were killed in a refugee shelter camp

X/@ImRo45
Ritika Sajdeh's instagram story on right. Photo: X/@ImRo45
info_icon

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was heavily trolled on social media after she posted an Instagram story showing solidarity with Palestine. She had to delete the post later and the story as of now does not appear on her account. (More Cricket News)

The post - an AI-generated picture with "All Eyes On Rafah" text - was shared by multiple celebrities on Tuesday. Apart from Sajdeh, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza also shared the same post. Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza also put the Rafah story while wife of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra did the same.

Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike - AP/X/Reuters
All Eyes On Rafah: Israel Fumes Over Recognition Of Palestine; UNSC To Meet Over Refugee Camp Strike

BY Danita Yadav

Sajdeh's post went viral on social media with a section of X users targeting her for being selective in her outrage.

Some of the X users slammed Sajdeh for not raising her voice on issues like treatment of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh and the fate of Kashmiri Pandits.

Few trolls joked about her having no idea of where Rafah is located and that the star cricketer's wife was part of a paid campaign.

At the same time, Sajdeh also received a lot of support from X users with a section praising her for lending her voice to the Palestinian cause.

Rohit Sharma has scored 314 runs till now in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
Rohit Sharma's Privacy Breach Accusation: Star Sports Reacts On Indian Skipper's Charges

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ritika and Rohit married in 2015 and also have a daughter named Samaira. Ritika can be seen in the ground during many India and Mumbai Indians matches.

Rohit is set to lead India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies beginning from June 1. He is also expected to open the batting for the 'Men In Blue'.

Tags

