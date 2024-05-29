Ritika Sajdeh 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Story: Trolls Force Rohit Sharma's Wife To Delete Post

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was heavily trolled on social media after she posted an Instagram story showing solidarity with Palestine. She had to delete the post later and the story as of now does not appear on her account. (More Cricket News)
The post - an AI-generated picture with "All Eyes On Rafah" text - was shared by multiple celebrities on Tuesday. Apart from Sajdeh, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza also shared the same post. Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza also put the Rafah story while wife of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra did the same.
The post relates to Israeli Defence Forces' latest assault in Gaza's Rafah where according to Palestinian health officials 45 people, including women and children, were killed in a refugee shelter camp.
Sajdeh's post went viral on social media with a section of X users targeting her for being selective in her outrage.
Some of the X users slammed Sajdeh for not raising her voice on issues like treatment of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh and the fate of Kashmiri Pandits.
Few trolls joked about her having no idea of where Rafah is located and that the star cricketer's wife was part of a paid campaign.
At the same time, Sajdeh also received a lot of support from X users with a section praising her for lending her voice to the Palestinian cause.
Ritika and Rohit married in 2015 and also have a daughter named Samaira. Ritika can be seen in the ground during many India and Mumbai Indians matches.
Rohit is set to lead India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies beginning from June 1. He is also expected to open the batting for the 'Men In Blue'.