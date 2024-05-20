Cricket

Rohit Sharma's Privacy Breach Accusation: Star Sports Reacts On Indian Skipper's Charges

A video showing Rohit purportedly discussing his future at the Mumbai Indians with Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had gone viral on May 11

IPL/BCCI
Rohit Sharma has scored 314 runs till now in IPL 2024. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

Day after India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed displeasure over Star Sports breaching the privacy of the Mumbai Indians opener, the Indian Premier League official broadcaster clarified on Monday that it had not leaked any personal conversation. (More Cricket News)

A video showing Rohit purportedly discussing his future at the Mumbai Indians with Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had gone viral on May 11.

The video was shared by the social media page of KKR and was soon deleted after the audio was deciphered by some users.

On May 16, Rohit while chatting with Dhawal Kulkarni ahead of MI's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants had to request the broadcaster to turn off the audio saying that he was already paying the price of the earlier video going viral.

Rohit Sharma.
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Fumes At Broadcaster For 'Breach Of Privacy' After Audio Goes Viral

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The clip, taken during a training session on May 16 at Wankhede stadium, for which Star Sports had authorised access, momentarily showed the senior player in conversation with his friends on the sidelines. No audio from this conversation was either recorded or broadcast," Star Sports clarified.

"The clip, which only showed the senior player requesting for the audio of his conversation to not be recorded, got featured in Star Sports' live coverage of pre-match preparations and lacked editorial relevance beyond this," the channel added in its clarification.

Rohit Sharma.
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Accepts He Didn't Live Up To The Expectations This Season

BY PTI

Rohit had on Sunday called for broadcasters to show some restrain while covering on-field moments.

The former MI skipper specifically named Star Sports slamming it for breaching his privacy and breaking the trust between fans and cricketers.

"Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket," the Indian skipper wrote on X.

