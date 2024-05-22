Cricket

IPL 2024: Shane Watson Says Sorry To RCB Fans For 2016 Final Loss - Watch Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are searching for their maiden Indian Premier League trophy, and have made a big comeback to enter the 2024 play-offs. But the franchise bears scars of numerous knock-out stage defeats over the years, and one of the foremost among them is that of the 2016 final

BCCI/IPL
File photo of former Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Shane Watson. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Even as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) prepare to take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator, a video has surfaced of their former all-rounder Shane Watson apologising for his below-par display in the final of IPL 2016. (Full IPL Coverage | Full Coverage)

RCB are searching for their elusive maiden IPL trophy, and have made a scarcely believable comeback in the latter half of the league phase to enter the play-offs. But the franchise bears scars of numerous knock-out stage defeats over the years, and one of the foremost among them is that of the 2016 final.

The title clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium saw Virat Kohli and Co suffer a narrow seven-run defeat to David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. And eight years later, Watson continues to hold himself responsible for that loss.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, the former Australia all-rounder emotionally stated: "To all the RCB fans here tonight, I need to profusely apologise. The reason why I need to profusely apologise to RCB fans is because of the 2016 IPL final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I was prepared as well as I could. I was hoping to perform my very best, but I had one of the worst performances when it comes to the bowling perspective in the final. And I most probably cost RCB winning that IPL."

You can watch the video of the poignant moment below.

Watson has since hung up his boots and moved on to cricket commentary and analysis, but he will be keenly watching Faf du Plessis' team face off against Sanju Samson's RR in Ahmedabad, hoping that the current RCB lot go on to do what he couldn't with the class of 2016.

