Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians Match 54 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From SV Narayan Cricket Stadium
In one of the most anticipated matches of IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the SV Narayan International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. RCB have lost their last two matches and would be desperate to regain winning momentum as the tournament heads towards the business end. On the other hand, while MI are almost out of the tournament, they find their winning groove in the last match and would like to build on that. RCB have won the toss and elected to field first. Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who hasn't fully recovered from the niggle.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE