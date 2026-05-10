Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians Match 54 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From SV Narayan Cricket Stadium

In one of the most anticipated matches of IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the SV Narayan International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. RCB have lost their last two matches and would be desperate to regain winning momentum as the tournament heads towards the business end. On the other hand, while MI are almost out of the tournament, they find their winning groove in the last match and would like to build on that. RCB have won the toss and elected to field first. Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who hasn't fully recovered from the niggle.

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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Mumbai Indians' captain Suryakumar Yadav stands before toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, centre, Suyash Sharma, left, and head coach Andy Flower, second left, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli, left, after he dismisses Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir, left, and Tilak Varma run between the wickets as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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