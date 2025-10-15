Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group C Live Streaming: Toss Updates and Playing XIs

Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group C Live Streaming: Find out the toss and playing XI updates from all the games taking place in Group C. Fans can live stream the domestic red-ball competition via JioHotstar and Star Sports network

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy X Tamil Nadu cricket
Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
  • Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season Group C matches start today

  • A total of 138 matches will be played in the competition

  • Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season will be live streamed on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network

The Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season kicks-off today with plenty of energy and enthusiasm all around the country. This marks the beginning of the new domestic season with the competition running until the end of February.

This will be the 91st edition of the tournament, which will see a total of 138 matches held across the next three months in various different cities of the nation - from North to South and East to West.

32 teams have been divided into 4 groups of 8 teams, who will battle it out for the ultimate crown of India's premier domestic red-ball tournament. Youngsters will vie to make a name for themselves while the Veterans will try to perform well and stage a possible comeback to the Indian team.

Teams In Group C For Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Season

Assam, Uttarakhand, Services, Tripura, Railways, Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat.

Ranji Trophy 2025/26, Group C Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Uttarakhand Vs Bengal - Kolkata, Eden Gardens Stadium

Bengal won the toss and asked Uttarakhand to bat first

Uttarakhand playing XI: Kunal Chandela(c), Prashant Chopra(w), Bhupen Lalwani, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shashwat Dangwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhay Negi, Janmejay Joshi, Rajan Kumar, Devendra Singh Bora

Bengal playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ishan Porel

Haryana Vs Railways - Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium

Haryana have won the toss and opted to bat first

Haryana playing XI: Ankit Kumar(c), Lakshya Dalal, Mayank Shandilya, Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Dheeru Singh, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Nikhil Kashyap

Railways playing XI: Pratham Singh(c), Upendra Yadav(w), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Zubair Ali khan, Vivek Singh, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Akash Pandey

Assam Vs Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground

Assam have won the toss and elected to bat first

Assam playing XI: Denish Das(c), Riyan Parag, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Akash Sengupta, Parvej Musaraf, Pradyun Saikia, Ayushman Malakar

Gujarat playing XI: Manan Hingrajia(c), Abhishek Desai, Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Siddharth Desai, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Services Vs Tripura - Delhi, Palam A Stadium

Services won the toss and chose to bat first

Services playing XI: Rajat Paliwal(c), Irfan Khan, Shivam Kumar, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma(w), Pulkit Narang, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Jayant Goyat, Amarjeet Singh

Tripura playing XI: Manisankar Murasingh(c), Bikramkumar Das, Hrituraj Roy, Sridam Paul, Hanuma Vihari, Swapnil Singh, Vijay Shankar, Nirupam Sen(w), Bikramjit Debnath, Abhijit K Sarkar, Parvez Sultan

