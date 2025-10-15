Ranji Trophy Elite 2025/26 Round One Group C Live Streaming: Toss Updates and Playing XIs

Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season Group C matches start today
A total of 138 matches will be played in the competition
Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season will be live streamed on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network
The Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season kicks-off today with plenty of energy and enthusiasm all around the country. This marks the beginning of the new domestic season with the competition running until the end of February.
This will be the 91st edition of the tournament, which will see a total of 138 matches held across the next three months in various different cities of the nation - from North to South and East to West.
32 teams have been divided into 4 groups of 8 teams, who will battle it out for the ultimate crown of India's premier domestic red-ball tournament. Youngsters will vie to make a name for themselves while the Veterans will try to perform well and stage a possible comeback to the Indian team.
Teams In Group C For Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Season
Assam, Uttarakhand, Services, Tripura, Railways, Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat.
Ranji Trophy 2025/26, Group C Toss Updates And Playing XIs
Uttarakhand Vs Bengal - Kolkata, Eden Gardens Stadium
Bengal won the toss and asked Uttarakhand to bat first
Uttarakhand playing XI: Kunal Chandela(c), Prashant Chopra(w), Bhupen Lalwani, Avneesh Sudha, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shashwat Dangwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhay Negi, Janmejay Joshi, Rajan Kumar, Devendra Singh Bora
Bengal playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ishan Porel
Haryana Vs Railways - Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium
Haryana have won the toss and opted to bat first
Haryana playing XI: Ankit Kumar(c), Lakshya Dalal, Mayank Shandilya, Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Dheeru Singh, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Nikhil Kashyap
Railways playing XI: Pratham Singh(c), Upendra Yadav(w), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Zubair Ali khan, Vivek Singh, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Akash Pandey
Assam Vs Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground
Assam have won the toss and elected to bat first
Assam playing XI: Denish Das(c), Riyan Parag, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Akash Sengupta, Parvej Musaraf, Pradyun Saikia, Ayushman Malakar
Gujarat playing XI: Manan Hingrajia(c), Abhishek Desai, Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Siddharth Desai, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Services Vs Tripura - Delhi, Palam A Stadium
Services won the toss and chose to bat first
Services playing XI: Rajat Paliwal(c), Irfan Khan, Shivam Kumar, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Nakul Sharma(w), Pulkit Narang, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Jayant Goyat, Amarjeet Singh
Tripura playing XI: Manisankar Murasingh(c), Bikramkumar Das, Hrituraj Roy, Sridam Paul, Hanuma Vihari, Swapnil Singh, Vijay Shankar, Nirupam Sen(w), Bikramjit Debnath, Abhijit K Sarkar, Parvez Sultan