Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 3: Rajasthan Beat Himachal Pradesh By Eight Wickets

After following on, Himachal ended up with 260 in their second innings to avoid an innings defeat. Set a tiny target of 25, Rajasthan completed their victory in 5.2 overs

ravi bishnoi india legspinner file photo
Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets for Gujarat on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra. Photo: File
info_icon

Left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary took a five-wicket haul as Rajasthan romped to an eight-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Group B game in Dharamsala on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming overnight at 147 for two after following on, Himachal ended up with 260 in their second innings to avoid an innings defeat. Set a tiny target of 25, Rajasthan completed victory in 5.2 overs.

It was Rajasthan's first outright win of the season having earned three points for the first innings lead in the drawn opener against Puducherry.

Prithvi Shaw was not out on 7 runs at the end of Day 3 in the Mumbai vs Maharashtra clash. - File
Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra

BY PTI

Himachal number three Ankit Kalsi tried his best to delay the inevitable with 57 off 93 balls.

Choudhary was deservingly named player of the match as his five wickets came after three strikes in the first innings. Deepak Chahar was the standout bowler for the visitors in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar chipped in with four wickets to contribute to Rajasthan's success.

Brief Scores

In Dharamsala - Rajasthan 1st innings: 334 and 26/2 in 5.2 overs (Salman Khan 15 not out, Yash Kothari 11 not out; Vipin Sharma 2/8). Himachal Pradesh 98 260 all out in 76.2 overs (Shubham Arora 59, Ankit Kalsi 57; Manav Suthar 4/77, Aniket Choudhary 5/66). Rajasthan beat Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

In Ahmedabad - Gujarat 1st innings: 367. Andhra 213 and 203/4 in 66 overs (following on) Abhishek Reddy 81, Maheep Kumar 55; Ravi Bishnoi 3/67).

In Dehradun - Uttarakhand 1st innings: 325 and 189/5 in 61 overs (Kunal Chandela 57 batting; Rohit Rayudu 2/20). Hyderabad 292.

In Puducherry - Vidarbha 1st innings: 283 and 25/3 in 12 overs. Puducherry 209 all out in 91 overs (Arun Karthik 49; Harsh Dubey 3/53).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 3: Rajasthan Beat Himachal Pradesh By Eight Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN
Football News
  1. Bhutan Vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs SL On TV And Online
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Jones, Salah Power Slot's Reds To Top Of Table
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Turn It Around With 2-1 Win In Kolkata
  5. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Stones' Last-Gasp Header Wins It For Cityzens
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Five Migrant Workers, One Doctor Killed In A Militant Attack In Ganderbal
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests 10th Suspect In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Zeeshan Siddique Dares Killers
  3. Day In Pics: October 20, 2024
  4. Cyclonic Storm Dana Likely To Form Over Bay Of Bengal By Oct 23; May Hit Odisha, Bengal Coasts | Details
  5. Man Burns Minor Ex-Girlfriend To Death Over Demands Of Marriage In Andhra Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  2. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  3. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  4. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails