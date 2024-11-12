Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Shami To Return To Competitive Action For Bengal Against Madhya Pradesh

Shami has not featured in any competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, and was also not picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mohammed Shami cricket
Mohammed Shami. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

India pacer Mohammed Shami will make his competitive cricket return in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 13. (More Cricket News)

Shami has not featured in any competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, and was also not picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old’s fitness has been under the lens for a while leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Before the squad that made the flight to Australia was named, Shami was hopeful of playing a few domestic games for Bengal. 

Shami had been out with an ankle injury and also underwent surgery on his right foot in March, and has spent the last six months at the National Cricket in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. 

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Star batter plays a shot during IND vs NZ Test. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Shami, who has been out of competitive action since India's ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last November, will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling attack against Madhya Pradesh," the statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) read.

Bengal squad: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kr Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Md Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek, Mohammed Shami

With the second Test against Australia starting on December 6, there could be a potential chance for Shami to play the warm-up fixture for India against Prime Minister’s XI, starting on November 30. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy: Shami To Return To Competitive Action For Bengal Against Madhya Pradesh
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australian Opener McSweeney Braces For Bumrah Test In Perth
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Western Australia Curator Cautions India Ahead Of Perth Test
  4. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  2. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  5. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Thai Defenders Deny Japanese Players Any Chances | THA 1-0 JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  5. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Situation Tense After Encounters; Curfew Imposed In Jiribam
  2. UP By-Polls: In SP-Stronghold Sisamau, Politics Of Family, Religion And Caste At Play
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto
  4. Gujarat: Fire At Vadodara IOCL Refinery Kills 2
  5. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  2. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
  3. North Korea Ratifies Major Defence Treaty With Russia As Allies Strengthen Ties
  4. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto