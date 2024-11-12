India pacer Mohammed Shami will make his competitive cricket return in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 13. (More Cricket News)
The 34-year-old’s fitness has been under the lens for a while leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Before the squad that made the flight to Australia was named, Shami was hopeful of playing a few domestic games for Bengal.
Shami had been out with an ankle injury and also underwent surgery on his right foot in March, and has spent the last six months at the National Cricket in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.
"Shami, who has been out of competitive action since India's ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last November, will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling attack against Madhya Pradesh," the statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) read.
Bengal squad: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kr Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Md Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek, Mohammed Shami
With the second Test against Australia starting on December 6, there could be a potential chance for Shami to play the warm-up fixture for India against Prime Minister’s XI, starting on November 30.