Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st

Let's take a look at the toss updates of the matches in Elite Group D of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

barsapara cricket stadium in assam X assam cricket association
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Photo: X | Assam Cricket Association
The 90th edition of the Ranji Trophy is set to start on Friday, 11th October and four matches started in Elite Group D. Tamil Nadu face Saurashtra in Coimbatore and Delhi clash with Chhattisgarh in Raipur. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Railways lock horns with Chandigarh at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 in Chandigarh and Assam face Jharkhand at the beautiful Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Many young and experienced players are ready to showcase their talent at the stage which is the pinnacle of Indian domestic cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra, Baba Indrajith and N Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu are some of the veterans of the game.

Assam Vs Jharkhand Toss Update

Assam won the toss and opted to bowl first

Assam Vs Jharkhand Playing XIs:

Assam: Denish Das(c), Akash Sengupta, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Parvej Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Kumar Suraj, Nazim Siddiquie, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Aryaman Sen, Saurabh Shekhar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Vikas Kumar

The toss was earlier delayed due to wet outfield. Denish Das will be leading the Assam side in the absence of Riyan Parag who is playing T20Is for the national side. Ishan Kishan is leading the Jahrkahdn side which also has Anukul Roy and Virat Singh in the playing XI.

Chandigarh Vs Railways Toss Update

Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bowl first

Chandigarh Vs Railways Playing XIs:

Railways: Pratham Singh(c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav(w), Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan

Chandigarh: Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Pannu(w), Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Manan Vohra(c), Nishunk Birla, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Bhambri, Vishu Kashya

Pratham Singh is leading the Railways in the Ranji Trophy this year. Ashutosh Sharma, Upendra Yadav and Karn Sharma are some big names in their playing XI. Veteran Manan Vohra is leading the Chandigarh side which has Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma and Arslan Khan in the playing XI.

Saurashtra Vs Tamil Nadu Toss Update

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bat first

Saurashtra Vs Tamil Nadu Playing XIs:

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Navneet Vora, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana

Tamil Nadu: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w), Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav

In the star-studded Saurashtra team, Jaydev Unadkat is leading the side with veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad in the playing XI. R Sai Kishore is leading the Tamil Nadu team with N Jagadeesan, Babar Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan.

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Toss Update

Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to bat first

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Playing XIs:

Delhi: Anuj Rawat(w), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh(c), Ayush Badoni, Sanat Sangwan, Jonty Sidhu, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Himanshu Chauhan

Chhattisgarh: Amandeep Khare(c), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar(w), Ashish Chouhan, Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ravi Kiran

Himmat Singh is leading the Delhi cricket team with Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat and Jonty Sidhu in the playing XI. Amandeep Khare is leading the Chhattisgarh team with Shashank Singh, Sanjeet Desai and Ravi Kiran in their playing XI.

