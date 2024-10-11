Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures

Several high-profile players are in action in Group A, including Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad

ruturaj-gaikwad-domestic-cricket-file-photo
Ruturaj Gaikwad (centre) is leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon

The opening day of the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic red-ball competition, got underway at various venues across the country on Friday (October 11). The first round features four matches in each of the four Elite groups — A, B, C and D. (Streaming and Guide | More Cricket News)

The clashes in Group A are: Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Baroda vs Mumbai, Tripura vs Odisha and Services vs Meghalaya. Several high-profile players are in action, including out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Jammu and Kashmir Vs Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the toss and chose to field against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

Playing XIs

Maharashtra: Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rajneesh Gurbani, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Murtaza Trunkwala, Mukesh Choudhary, Hitesh Walunj, Siddhesh Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Arshin Kulkarni, Sachin Dhas.

Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Shivansh Sharma, Sahil Lotra.

BCCI headquarters - Photo: File
Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Baroda Vs Mumbai

Baroda won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Playing XIs

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Himanshu Veer Singh.

Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya (c), Raj Limbani, Mitesh Patel(w), Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt.

Tripura Vs Odisha

Toss was delayed due to a wet outfield in the Tripura vs Odisha, Elite Group A encounter.

Services Vs Meghalaya

Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Services at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam, New Delhi.

Playing XIs

Services: Suraj Vashisht, S G Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), L S Kumar (wk), Pulkit Narang, A P Sharma, P S Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat.

Meghalaya: Sumit Kumar (wk), Kishan Lyndoh (c), Dippu Sangma, Akash Kumar, Aryan Bora, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Swarajeet Das, Anirudh Balchander , Ajay Duhan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Toss Update And Playing XIs: Mizoram Field First Against Sikkim; Manipur Invite Goa To Bat
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures