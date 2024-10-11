Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures

The opening day of the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic red-ball competition, got underway at various venues across the country on Friday (October 11). The first round features four matches in each of the four Elite groups — A, B, C and D. (Streaming and Guide | More Cricket News)
The clashes in Group A are: Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Baroda vs Mumbai, Tripura vs Odisha and Services vs Meghalaya. Several high-profile players are in action, including out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Jammu and Kashmir Vs Maharashtra
Maharashtra won the toss and chose to field against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.
Playing XIs
Maharashtra: Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rajneesh Gurbani, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Murtaza Trunkwala, Mukesh Choudhary, Hitesh Walunj, Siddhesh Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Arshin Kulkarni, Sachin Dhas.
Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Shivansh Sharma, Sahil Lotra.
Baroda Vs Mumbai
Baroda won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Playing XIs
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Himanshu Veer Singh.
Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya (c), Raj Limbani, Mitesh Patel(w), Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt.
Tripura Vs Odisha
Toss was delayed due to a wet outfield in the Tripura vs Odisha, Elite Group A encounter.
Services Vs Meghalaya
Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Services at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam, New Delhi.
Playing XIs
Services: Suraj Vashisht, S G Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), L S Kumar (wk), Pulkit Narang, A P Sharma, P S Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat.
Meghalaya: Sumit Kumar (wk), Kishan Lyndoh (c), Dippu Sangma, Akash Kumar, Aryan Bora, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Jaskirat Singh, Ram Gurung, Swarajeet Das, Anirudh Balchander , Ajay Duhan.