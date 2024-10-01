Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Qatar elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the ninth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Both teams have played a couple of matches each. Papua New Guinea opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over Denmark but suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Jersey. Qatar, meanwhile, are winless, losing to Jersey and Kuwait by 168 runs and 47 runs (DLS method), respectively.
Qatar vs Papua New Guinea Playing XIs
Qatar: Imal Liyanage (wk), Kamran Khan (c), Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Murad, Tamoor Sajjad, Mohammed Nadeem, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mujeeb Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Assad Borham.
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Kipling Doriga (wk), Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko.
Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Squads
Qatar: Imal Liyanage (wk), Kamran Khan (c), Shakkir Kassim, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Tamoor Sajjad, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Assad Borham, Muhammad Jabir, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah.
Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko.
The 'league' is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 202 qualification process. Hosts Kenya make up the sixth team in League A. Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. The top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
In another League A match, starting same time, Kuwait have opted to bat first against Jersey at Gymkhana Club Ground.
All the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.