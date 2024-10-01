Cricket

Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Jersey lead the six-team 'league' with two wins in three outings, and Kuwait too have won both their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A so far

Kuwait-vs-Jersey-ICC-Cricket-World-Cup-Challenge-2024-26-League-A
Captains Mohammed Aslam and Charles Perchard at the toss for the Kuwait vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A match in Nairobi. Photo: X/Jersey Cricket
info_icon

Kuwait opted to bat first against Jersey in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Jersey lead the six-team League A with two wins in three outings. After losing to hosts Kenya by six wickets in the opener, the Charles Perchard-led outfit registered convincing wins against Qatar and Papua New Guinea by 168 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Kuwait have won both their matches, against Denmark and Qatar by two runs and 47 runs (DLS method), respectively.

Action from the Qatar vs Papua New Guinea clash at ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A, in Nairobi on Tuesday (October 1). - Fancode screengrab
Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kuwait Vs Jersey Playing XIs

Kuwait: Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Yasin Patel.

Jersey: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Patrick Gouge, Zak Tribe.

Jersey Vs Kuwait Squads

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Clinto Anto.

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Asa Tribe.

In another League A match, Qatar have elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground.

The 'league' is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 202 qualification process. Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. The top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

All the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 8/0
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  3. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup: Devdutt Padikkal Plucks Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 28.12% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. Four More Mortal Remains Of 1968 IAF Plane Crash Victims Recovered In Himachal Pradesh
  3. J&K Polls: Third And Final Phase Takes Place
  4. Income Tax: Revised TDS Rates Come Into Effect With Significant Cuts | Know The Changes
  5. 'Own Daughter Married': Madras HC To Sadhguru's Isha Foundation On Man's Claim Of 'Girls Kept Captive'
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  2. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  3. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
  4. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  5. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 8/0