Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Kuwait opted to bat first against Jersey in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Jersey lead the six-team League A with two wins in three outings. After losing to hosts Kenya by six wickets in the opener, the Charles Perchard-led outfit registered convincing wins against Qatar and Papua New Guinea by 168 runs and seven wickets, respectively.
Kuwait have won both their matches, against Denmark and Qatar by two runs and 47 runs (DLS method), respectively.
Kuwait Vs Jersey Playing XIs
Kuwait: Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Yasin Patel.
Jersey: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Patrick Gouge, Zak Tribe.
Jersey Vs Kuwait Squads
Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Clinto Anto.
Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Asa Tribe.
In another League A match, Qatar have elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground.
The 'league' is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 202 qualification process. Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. The top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
All the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.