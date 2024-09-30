Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5

Indonesia and Japan will go head to head in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on October 1, Tuesday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
Indonesia kicked off their campaign with a 2-wicket victory over the hosts Sout Korea, but suffered a 42-run defeat by Philippines in their second match.
On the other hand, Japan enter this match riding high on two consecutive wins. They first defeated the Philippines by two wickets in the series opener and then the Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming-led team crushed South Korea by seven wickets.
Indonesia Vs Japan Squads:
Indonesia:
Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Pradipta, Fernandinho Banunaek, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Ketus Pastika, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Maxi Koda, Anjar Tadarus, Padmakar Surve
Japan:
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Charles Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
Live Streaming Details of Indonesia Vs Japan Cricket Match:
The Japan vs Indonesia match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 1, Tuesday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Indonesia Vs Japan ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming of the Indonesia Vs Japan, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match can be done on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.