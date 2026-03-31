Shreyas Iyer Injury Scare: India Batter Hit By Cooper Connolly's Shot During PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury scare during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday (March 31). The 31-year-old was hit on the wrist by a Cooper Connolly shot off the last ball of the 12th over, bowled by Rashid Khan. Iyer, visibly in pain, needed medical attention, and the play was stopped for some time. He got out for 11-ball 18 in the 13th, while debutant Connolly hit an unbeaten half-century (72 off 44) to help his team to a three-wicket win. Earlier, the Titans were restricted to 162/6.
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