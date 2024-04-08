Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

An inconsistent Punjab Kings will go up against an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday. (Preview | Full Coverage)
Both SRH and PBKS are fifth and sixth respectively in the table with two wins and two losses each.
After winning their opening match at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, the Kings will return to their home. The batting of the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has blown hot and cold while the same could be said about their bowling.
The Kings would want their top Indian talents like Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh to deliver more than just cameos. In bowling, Arshdeep Singh's season has also been lukewarm till now while Harshal Patel has struggled in the death overs.
Punjab Kings would be awaiting the return of Liam Livingstone who missed their last match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting has also been unpredictable. Heinrich Klaasen has been the standout performer but with others also coming to form, SRH have a scary batting lineup.
SRH's bowling on the other hand looks weak. Skipper Pat Cummins has bowled well himself but others have been expensive. If the team wants to reap the benefits of a strong batting performance, the bowling will have to step up.
As the two mid-table teams clash on Tuesday, here are the battles that will decide the course of the match.
Travis Head vs Kagiso Rabada
Returning to IPL after seven years, Travis Head announced his comeback with an 18-ball half-century in his first match against Mumbai Indians. After two relatively cold matches, Head will be itching to hit some long balls.
Although expensive, Kagiso Rabada has been the most successful bowler for Punjab Kings this season with six wickets. For Punjab, the South African would be the best bet to remove Head early.
Heinrich Klaasen Vs Arshdeep Singh
Klaasen's 177 runs this season have come at a strike rate of over 200. The Southe African has shown how he can take the game away from opposition in a matter of few overs.
With just four wickets in four matches and an economy of over 9, Arshdeep Singh's form has been a cause of concern for Punjab Kings. However, he still remains the best death bowler for the Kings. Singh's yorker precision will be tested by Klaasen's mad hitting skills on Tuesday.
Jonny Bairstow Vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jonny Bairstow has just 81 runs so far in this season and is due for a big innings. Punjab Kings would want the Englishman to return to form against his former IPL team.
Like Bairstow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also struggling this season with an economy of close to 10 and a solitary wicket to his name.
The battle between the two at the start of the Punjab Kings' innings will definitely be an interesting one with both trying to use their experience to return to form.