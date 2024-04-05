Told to bat first after losing the toss, a stunning knock of 89 not out from skipper Shubman Gill took GT to 199/4. The Titans looked favourite to win the match for a long time before a rapid half-century from Singh and an impactful 31 off 17 balls by the Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma on his debut helped Punjab Kings turn the tide and win the game by three wickets on the second-last ball of the match.