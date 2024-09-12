Cricket

Pro Cricket League: IPL Sensation Kamran Khan All Set To Join Tournament And Mark His Comeback

Former IPL Star is all set to play for Rajasthan Kings in the Pro Cricket League tournament

Kamran Khan
Former IPL cricketer Kamran Khan Photo: Instagram/kamrankhan
info_icon

The cricketing world is in a frenzy as the Pro Cricket League is about to kick off and former Indian Premier League star Kamran Khan is expected to make a spectacular comeback to the spotlight. (More Cricket News)

With his explosive performances in the past for Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors, the gifted fast bowler wowed fans with his amazing showcase. Now what is touted to be his biggest comeback yet, the cricketing star will play once again for the prominent Rajasthan Kings in the Pro Cricket League (PCL).

“I am ecstatic to return and join the Rajasthan Kings,” said Kamran Khan. “After taking some time away, I’m refreshed and ready to bring my skill and passion back to the game. I look forward to reconnecting with my fans and making a significant impact on the field.”

Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June - null
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June

BY Cricket

Kamran Khan is renowned for his remarkable speed and swing but it was his memorable performances that first drew the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Fans and critics alike quickly came to admire Khan for his explosive pace and ability to create significant movement off the field.

His ability to produce pivotal game-winning performances made him one of the most intriguing fast bowlers of the modern era. With a brief break from professional cricket Kamran Khan is now poised to make a victorious comeback to the field thanks to his rekindled energy and intense love for the game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kamran Khan to the Pro Cricket League,” shared Ganesh Sharma, Executive Director of Pro Cricket League.

“Kamran’s lineup is not just a personal comeback but a significant moment for the league. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the competition and excite fans.”

The Rajasthan Kings, one of the most celebrated franchises in the league, have secured Kamran Khan as a key player for the upcoming season. His addition to the team is anticipated to enhance their bowling attack and bolster their chances of claiming the coveted PCL trophy.

The Pro Cricket League's upcoming season promises to be an electrifying showcase of cricketing talent, and Kamran Khan’s comeback is expected to be one of its highlights. Fans can look forward to watching him in action as he aims to rekindle the magic that once made him a household name.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  3. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. Wayne Rooney, Gareth Barry, Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Are The Ultimate Premier League 'Barclaysmen'?
  2. Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players
  3. Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027
  4. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  5. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued
  2. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  3. RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For Meeting
  4. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice During Emergency & Lifelong Communist, Passes Away
  5. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?