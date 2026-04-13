Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Babar Azam, Ashton Turner Clash In Table Toppers Battle

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Points Table
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: PAK Journalist Reveals Ball-Tampering Taunts At AUS Players
Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan revealed that PSL teams, Lahore and Karachi were practicing together. During this practice camp, he claims, Australian spinner Adam Zampa tried taunting a Qalandars star for ball tampering. However, the Qalandars camp hit back at Zampa which made the spinner furious.
“Both teams had a camp together with a net in the middle separating them. Zampa came up to take the ball from Karachi’s net side. So, the ball was in poor condition. Zampa picked up the ball and told one of the Lahore Qalandars players that this ball seems to be yours. The ball was in bad conditions like a tampered ball. So it was said as a taunt.
“There 2-3 Lahore Qalandars players were standing, they said, ‘Do check if it is David Warner’s ball.’ On this Zampa got furious,” the journalist said.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Women’s Cricket League In Pakistan?
Wahab Riaz, the mentor of the national women’s cricket team, wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to launch an international T20 women’s league in the country, on the lines of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“The PSL has been a big success for us, and while our girls are not short on talent, they lack the experience and exposure of playing against stronger teams and players,” Wahab told reporters in Karachi.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads
Multan Sultans Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Shahzad, Awais Zafar, Atizaz Habib Khan, Shehzad Gul
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Farhan Yousaf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.