Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Babar Azam, Ashton Turner Clash In Table Toppers Battle

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Check real-time updates of the PES vs MS Pakistan Super League match at the National Stadium in Karachi

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026 Karachi
Peshawar Zalmi cricketers in action during PSL 2026 at National Stadium in Karachi. @PeshawarZalmi/X
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 13, Monday. Both sides have dominated the tournament so far, making this the most anticipated fixture of the league stage. Peshawar Zalmi currently leads the table and remains the only undefeated team in the competition. They enter this match with massive momentum following a record-breaking 159-run win over Karachi Kings and a subsequent clinical victory against Lahore Qalandars. Their batting has been explosive, led by Kusal Mendis, who is the tournament's top scorer, and captain Babar Azam. Their bowling attack has been equally sharp, with young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem currently holding 10 wickets and the highest spot in wicket takers' list. Multan Sultans sit closely behind in second place with four wins from five matches. They recently secured a 7-wicket victory against the Rawalpindi Pindiz, comfortably chasing down 182 thanks to half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan and Josh Philippe. Multan will need their seasoned stars like Steve Smith and captain Ashton Turner to be at their best to halt Peshawar's winning streak. Follow for play-by-play updates and live score of the PES vs MS PSL 2026 match.
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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Points Table

Points Table of PSL 2026
Points Table of PSL 2026 X

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: PAK Journalist Reveals Ball-Tampering Taunts At AUS Players

Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan revealed that PSL teams, Lahore and Karachi were practicing together. During this practice camp, he claims, Australian spinner Adam Zampa tried taunting a Qalandars star for ball tampering. However, the Qalandars camp hit back at Zampa which made the spinner furious.

“Both teams had a camp together with a net in the middle separating them. Zampa came up to take the ball from Karachi’s net side. So, the ball was in poor condition. Zampa picked up the ball and told one of the Lahore Qalandars players that this ball seems to be yours. The ball was in bad conditions like a tampered ball. So it was said as a taunt.

“There 2-3 Lahore Qalandars players were standing, they said, ‘Do check if it is David Warner’s ball.’ On this Zampa got furious,” the journalist said.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Women’s Cricket League In Pakistan?

Wahab Riaz, the mentor of the national women’s cricket team, wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to launch an international T20 women’s league in the country, on the lines of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The PSL has been a big success for us, and while our girls are not short on talent, they lack the experience and exposure of playing against stronger teams and players,” Wahab told reporters in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads

Multan Sultans Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Shahzad, Awais Zafar, Atizaz Habib Khan, Shehzad Gul

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Farhan Yousaf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.

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