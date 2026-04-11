Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Babar Azam's Unbeaten Zalmi Face Struggling Qalandars

Babar Azam in action for Peshawar Zalmi against Rawalpindi Pindiz in PSL 2026 at Lahore. thepslt20/X

Welcome to our live coverage of match 19 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 as Babar Azam's undefeated Peshawar Zalmi take on the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi. Zalmi are currently in red hot team in the tournament, coming off a staggering 159-run demolition of Karachi Kings where Kusal Mendis smashed a 52-ball century. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars are desperate to bounce back after a dismal outing that saw them bundled out for just 100. With an 11-9 head-to-head history in favour of Peshawar, the Lahore-based outfit will be eyeing their 10th victory against this opposition. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 03:10:10 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (W), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (C), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

11 Apr 2026, 03:10:10 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bowl first.