Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1 Live Streaming: PS-W Chose To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1 Live Streaming: Get the toss-playing XIs update and more below

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Womens Big Bash League 2025
Perth Scorchers' Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine in action against Melbourne Renegades during Match 25 of Women's Big Bash League on November 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/scorchersbbl
info_icon

Sophie Devine's Perth Scorchers are all set to lock horns with Annabel Sutherland's Melbourne Stars in the 1st knockout match of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 at the iconic WACA ground in Perth from 2:15PM (IST) onwards.

Both the teams experienced decent outings in the league stages. The Scorchers finished 3rd in the standings with 12 points to their name, winning 6 and losing 4 out of the 10 matches.

The Stars, on the other hand, had a similar fate more or less, finishing 4th in the table with 11 points. They had 5 wins and 4 losses in the season and one of their matches finished as no result.

Their campaign began with an 8-wicket defeat against Sydney Sixers before beating the Brisbane Heat by 23 runs. They lost again in their 3rd outing against their opponents today by 16 runs (DLS) and then won by just a run against Adelaide Strikers in a nail biting contest.

They had a far better performance in the 2nd half of the season, losing only once to Hobart Hurricanes in their last 4 league matches and won reverse fixtures against the Renegades and Heat.

As for the Melbourne Stars, their campaign began with a no result against the Adelaide Strikers before winning back-to-back 6 matches against Scorchers, Renegades, Sixers, Heat and Hurricanes.

However, they are currently riding on a 4-match losing streak, something they would like to change today.

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1: Toss Update

Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bat first.

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (WK), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (C), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones (WK), Annabel Sutherland (C), Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1: Live Streaming Info

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 knockout matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
