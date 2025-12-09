Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL 2025 Knockout 1 Live Streaming: PS-W Chose To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers' Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine in action against Melbourne Renegades during Match 25 of Women's Big Bash League on November 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/scorchersbbl

Perth Scorchers' Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine in action against Melbourne Renegades during Match 25 of Women's Big Bash League on November 27, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/scorchersbbl