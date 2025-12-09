Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Live Cricket Score, WBBL 2025 Knockout: Both Teams Fight For Spot In Finale

Alana King and Beth Mooney during previous WBBL season File Photo

Good Morning Women Cricket Fans. Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Big Bash League's 1st play-off match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars from the iconic WACA Ground in Perth. The season is on the line for both the teams as the winner will head over to the finale, while the loser will go back home after a hard-fought season. The Scorchers enter with strong momentum and home-ground advantage, spearheaded by Sophie Devine. The Stars, in contrast, are under pressure after three straight losses but boast the tournament's leading run-scorer and Australian legend Meg Lanning. Get ready for a thrilling, must-win encounter. Stay tuned with us for the real-time updates, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Dec 2025, 12:32:48 pm IST Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Live Cricket Score, WBBL 2025 Play-Off 1: Squads Melbourne Stars Squad: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Annabel Sutherland (C), Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones (WK), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Georgia Prestwidge, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day, Marizanne Kapp, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Ines McKeon Perth Scorchers Squad: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (WK), Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (C), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini