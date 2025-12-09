Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Live Cricket Score, WBBL 2025 Knockout: Both Teams Fight For Spot In Finale

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Live Cricket Score, WBBL 2025 Play-Off 1: Squads
Melbourne Stars Squad: Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Annabel Sutherland (C), Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones (WK), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Georgia Prestwidge, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day, Marizanne Kapp, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Ines McKeon
Perth Scorchers Squad: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (WK), Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (C), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini
Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Stars, Live Cricket Score, WBBL 2025 Play-Off 1: Welcome
Good Morning to all our readers. A very warm welcome to our live coverage of the WBBL's 1st play-off match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, toss-playing XIs and more. Match starts from 2:15PM (IST) onwards.