Cricket

Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan

South Africa/Pakistan skipper Laura Wolvaardt/ Fatima Sana won the toss and has opted to have a bat/bowl first in the 1st T20I at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

fatima-sana-pakistan-national-women-cricket-team-x
Fatima Sana. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the 1st T20I against South Africa women at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), G Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar (C), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sana Fatima, T Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas

South Africa Women

S Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, L Wolvaardt (C), Annerie Dercksen, T Brits, N de Klerk, M Kapp, CL Tryon, TS Sekhukhune, N Mlaba, A Khaka


Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder

Pakistan Women Squad: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab

Pakistan Women look to rebound from their Women's Asia Cup heartbreak, where they were eliminated by Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, as they prepare for the upcoming bilateral series.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Women’s team will aim to recover from a challenging tour of India, which saw them suffer a clean sweep in the ODI series and a 1-1 draw in the T20I series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
  4. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran Shines With Unbeaten 157, Carrying Bat Through The Innings
  5. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Newly Promoted MSC Eye To Open Account In Campaign Opener
  2. Dani Olmo Injury: Barcelona Winger Out For Five Weeks With Hamstring Issue
  3. Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone
  4. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Regrets Missed Chances As Denzel Dumfries Nets Late Equalizer
  5. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  3. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  4. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  2. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  3. Bengal CS Allows Stenographers For CM Mamata And Protesting Doctors' Meeting
  4. 'Centre Has Invaded State's Legislative Territory': Kerala’s Article 131 Legal Battle
  5. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs