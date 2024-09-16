Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Toss Update: Fatima Sana & Co Field First In Multan

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the 1st T20I against South Africa women at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs:
Pakistan Women
Muneeba Ali (wk), G Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar (C), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sana Fatima, T Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas
South Africa Women
S Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, L Wolvaardt (C), Annerie Dercksen, T Brits, N de Klerk, M Kapp, CL Tryon, TS Sekhukhune, N Mlaba, A Khaka
Squads:
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder
Pakistan Women Squad: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab
Pakistan Women look to rebound from their Women's Asia Cup heartbreak, where they were eliminated by Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, as they prepare for the upcoming bilateral series.
Meanwhile, the South Africa Women’s team will aim to recover from a challenging tour of India, which saw them suffer a clean sweep in the ODI series and a 1-1 draw in the T20I series.