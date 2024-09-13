Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

South Africa women's cricket team, led by the indomitable Laura Wolvaardt, will take on Pakistan women's cricket team in a three-match T20I series starting from September 16 till September 20 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
The 3-match series will be part of the teams' preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE that begins from October 3-20.
Moreover, Wolvaardt's side will look to make the most of the Pakistani conditions and use it proper use for the forthcoming marquee tournament.
The Proteas, who have landed on Friday, will take part in training sessions ahead of the series.
Pakistan squad:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.
South Africa squad:
Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Mieke de Ridder, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Seshnie Naidu, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
Schedule of matches:
Sep 16 – 1st T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM IST start)
Sep 18 – 2nd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM IST start)
Sep 20 – 3rd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (10:30 AM IST start)
Live Streaming Info:
Where to watch the PAK-W vs SA-W, T20I Series Live in India?
The PAK-W vs SA-W T20I series won't be telecast on any channels in India. However, one can watch the series on the FanCode app and website.