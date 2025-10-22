Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Rawalpindi Today?

Pakistan are up against South Africa, 2nd Test in Rawalpindi
PAK vs SA live streaming available for all the action
Rawalpindi's hourly weather forecast to track conditions throughout the day
Two late wickets by a 38-year-old debutant spinner Asif Afridi checked world champion South Africa’s progress in the second and final test against Pakistan on Tuesday.
Left-armer Afridi (2-24) picked up the wickets of half century-maker Tony de Zorzi (55) and Dewald Brevis got dismissed for his second duck of the series as South Africa slipped to 185-4 at stumps on Day 2.
The Proteas still trails Pakistan by 148 runs on an abrasive wicket where left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj earlier took 7-102 to dismiss the home team for 333 in the first session.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was unveiled as on Monday, claimed one wicket for 43 runs.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: Rawalpindi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Rawalpindi will be once again free from rain however the temperatures will be close to 23 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The air quality in the city will be low.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.