Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Young Shaheens Seek First Win In Harare

Pakistan U19 in action during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match against England on January 16, 2026. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 between Pakistan U19 and Scotland U19 at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, January 19, 2026. Pakistan currently sit bottom of Group C after losing their opening match against England by 37 runs. Captain Farhan Yousuf, who top-scored against the Three Lions with 65, will be looking to secure his team’s first win of the season. Scotland are also winless in the tournament, with their opener against Zimbabwe being washed out. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Pakistan vs Scotland U19 World Cup match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jan 2026, 12:39:38 pm IST Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza. Scotland: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight (wk) (c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Finlay Jones, Ethan Ramsay, Jake Woodhouse, Shlok Thaker.

19 Jan 2026, 12:36:42 pm IST Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's U-19 Cricket World Cup match 12.

19 Jan 2026, 12:31:01 pm IST Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Match Details Fixture: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, Group C Match 12

Series: ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports