Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Young Shaheens Seek First Win In Harare

Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Match 12 in Harare on January 19, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Scotland live score ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Match 12 updates PAK vs SCO
Pakistan U19 in action during their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match against England on January 16, 2026. | Photo: X/cricketworldcup
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 between Pakistan U19 and Scotland U19 at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, January 19, 2026. Pakistan currently sit bottom of Group C after losing their opening match against England by 37 runs. Captain Farhan Yousuf, who top-scored against the Three Lions with 65, will be looking to secure his team’s first win of the season. Scotland are also winless in the tournament, with their opener against Zimbabwe being washed out. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Pakistan vs Scotland U19 World Cup match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

Scotland: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight (wk) (c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Finlay Jones, Ethan Ramsay, Jake Woodhouse, Shlok Thaker.

Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's U-19 Cricket World Cup match 12.

Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, Group C Match 12

  • Series: ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

  • Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports

Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first U-19 World Cup match today, with Pakistan taking on Scotland. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

