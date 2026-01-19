Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Young Shaheens Seek First Win In Harare

Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.
Scotland: Theo Robinson, Thomas Knight (wk) (c), Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Finlay Jones, Ethan Ramsay, Jake Woodhouse, Shlok Thaker.
Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan U19 captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and opted to bowl first in today's U-19 Cricket World Cup match 12.
Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, Group C Match 12
Series: ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe
Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports
Pakistan vs Scotland LIVE Score, U-19 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first U-19 World Cup match today, with Pakistan taking on Scotland. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.