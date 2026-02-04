Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

Match abandoned without toss, due to rain in Colombo
Pakistan fresh off a 3-0 home T20I series sweep against Australia
Ireland, too, blanked the United Arab Emirates 2-0
The ninth warm-up match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Ireland was abandoned due to rain at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday (February 4). Incessant downpour meant that the game had to be abandoned without a toss.
The match officials would not have wanted to risk any injuries to players, especially in a tune-up fixture, which is perhaps why the decision was taken promptly.
The Men In Green, who were instructed days ago by their government to boycott the much-awaited match against India, were fresh off a 3-0 home T20I series sweep against Australia. Ireland, too, blanked the United Arab Emirates 2-0 prior to this game.
Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Toss Update
The toss did not take place due to rain in Colombo.
ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Live Streaming Info
Select ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Squads
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq