Cricket

Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team)

File Image of Pakistan Test Team
info_icon

Pakistan's new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie is set to land in the country next month to supervise a training camp for the home series against Bangladesh in August. (More Cricket News)

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team).

"Gillespie will be supervising the camp with the support staff and Shan Masood (Pakistan's Test captain) will also return early from England to prepare for the Bangladesh series in which two tests are to be played," he said.

Namibia cricket team players celebrating after a wicket. - Photo: X/ @CricketNamibia1
Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 24 Preview: Aussies Set To Face Namibians With Eyes On Super Eight

BY PTI

He said some senior players are likely to be given rest from the series as Gillespie also wants to look at the back-up talent in the country.

The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break.

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to hold a press conference next week to outline the major decisions of the Board in the wake of the failed World Cup campaign and also address the issues of groupings in the team.

"Naqvi is not one to shy away from being straightforward on what went wrong in the Pakistan team. Apparently Babar has also complained about the productivity of some players in the team during the World Cup and before that.

"He is likely to make his complaints clear in his report to the PCB," the source said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  5. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match