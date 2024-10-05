Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Planning Big Change In Central Contract

It is believed that PCB will announce the list for the 2024/25 season before the national squad leaves for its tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa on October 29

Pakistan-cricket-board-pcb
Pakistan cricket team. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
info_icon

The PCB in all likelihood will prune the list of centrally contracted from 27 last year as per directive from two foreign coaches Gary Kirsten (white ball) and Jason Gillespie (red ball) with skipper Shan Masood being party to the decision. (More Cricket News)

It is believed that PCB will announce the list for the 2024/25 season before the national squad leaves for its tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa on October 29.

“There is a lot of work going on finalising the list of players who will get these lucrative contracts but the announcement will be made before the team leaves so that they are not distracted during the test series against England,” an official source in the board said on Saturday.

“You can expect demotions of players, promotions of a few and the addition and exclusion of some players in the new list,” the source said.

He said despite the demotions, promotions etc the number of players will be reduced in numbers.

India National Women's Cricket Team At ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup - File Photo
India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals

BY PTI

“The recent fitness tests and performances of players have been taken into consideration while discussing which players should get the contracts,” he said.

“Kirsten and Gillispie have laid a lot of stress on fitness and rewarding those players who are independently focussed on becoming top fit professionals.”

Former captain Babar Azam, the new expected white ball captain, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will remain in the top A plus category but there are expected to be some demotions and promotions in the other categories with some unlucky to be dropped from the list.

Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Hasan Ali, etc could end up losing their contracts.

Last year also the PCB announced the central contracted list of players after a long delay just before the team left for India to play in the World Cup.

England captain Ben Stokes - null
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes A Doubt For Series Opener

BY Stats Perform

The contract period runs from July to July but last year the delay occurred because of prolonged negotiations between the players and board leading to the PCB agreeing to give the players a 3 per cent stake in the shares it gets from the ICC and a major hike in players' match fee: including 50% increment in Tests, 25% in ODIs and 12.5% in T20 internationals.

Unfortunately the source said since the performance of the team had been going down since last year the board wanted to ensure a performance related system when giving contracts which is why numbers will be reduced.

There is an unease among some players over the delay in the announcement of the contracts and also the delay in the board disbursing their monthly retainers, sponsorship fees and shares from ICC revenues for three months.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: ENG-W Win Toss, Bat First In Sharjah
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Clinch Opening Match With 6-Wicket Victory Over SL-W!
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board Planning Big Change In Central Contract
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: All Eyes On Mayank Yadav, Fringe Players
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Jamie McLaren Set For First Start With MBSG - Check Playing 11
  2. JFC Vs EBFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal FC 2-0 At The Furnace
  3. Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion
  4. Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request To Delay 2025-26 Season Start
  5. Luis Suarez Believes Bielsa Has 'Divided' Uruguay National Side With Tactics And Approach
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  3. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  5. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Pollsters Predict Hung Assembly In J&K With JKNC In Lead, Congress Govt Likely In Haryana
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  4. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
  5. How BJP’s Muslim Candidates In Haryana Hope To Shift The Vote Base
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  2. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  3. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  4. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  5. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'