Prasidh Krishna Retires Hurt After Concussion During Australia A Match

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna retired hurt after suffering a concussion from a helmet blow while batting for India A against Australia A in the second unofficial Test at Lucknow on September 24, 2025

India vs England Test Series, India Vs India A Warm-Up | Photo courtesy: X /BCCI
  • Prasidh Krishna suffered a concussion while batting in the second unofficial Test vs Australia A

  • The incident occurred on Day 2 in Lucknow

  • He was forced to retire hurt immediately

Pacer Prasidh Krishna was forced to leave the field after a blow on his helmet led to concussion while batting for India A against Australia A on day 2 of the second unofficial Test on Wednesday, September 24 in Lucknow.

Prasidh was hit on his helmet during the 39th over of the innings by Australian pacer Henry Thornton, and he was subjected to concussion test immediately by the team medical staff as per the protocol.

The Karnataka bowler continued to bat after the test but he left the field after three overs, cutting short a promising eighth wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan.

Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur came in as concussion substitute for Prasidh.

"He looks fine at the moment. We are monitoring him and a decision will be taken tomorrow,” a team source told PTI.

In Australia’s first innings, Prasidh had an ordinary outing with the ball, giving away 76 runs in 17 overs for the lone wicket of opener Campbell Kellaway.

The 29-year-old is expected to be named in India’s Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies.

