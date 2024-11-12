Cricket

Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

After losing their latest Cricket World Cup League Two encounter against Oman by just one run, Netherlands will stay back for a T20I series at the same venue, against the same opponents

The Netherlands national cricket team
The Netherlands national cricket team. Photo: X/Cricket Netherlands
After playing out a nail-biting thriller in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Monday (November 11, 2024), Netherlands and Oman will lock horns again in Al Amerat, this time for a three-match T20I series. The T20I series will be played between November 13 and 16. (More Cricket News)

On Monday, the two teams had fought hard in a topsy-turvy 50-over encounter which swung one away and another, right till the last wicket fell and Oman emerged victors by a solitary run. Chasing a seemingly modest target of 156 runs, Netherlands were bundled out for 154 runs in 45.3 overs.

The 10th-wicket Dutch partnership of Kyle Klein and Aryan Dutt added 24 runs, raising hopes of an unlikely victory, but Dutt fell right at the doorstep, much to the elation of Oman.

Oman National Cricket Team batters at the crease. - X | Oman Cricket
Oman Vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup League Two: OMA Pip NED By One Run In Nailbiter

BY Outlook Sports Desk

That was the last game of the tri-series also involving United Arab Emirates. At the end of the series, the Dutch side were placed third in the eight-team Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 points table, with 14 points from 12 games. Oman too have 14 points from 12 games, but are in fifth place due to an inferior net run rate (-0.047 as against 0.144).

Netherlands will now stay back for a T20I series at the same venue against the same opponents.

Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Schedule

1st T20I: November 13, 10:30am IST

2nd T20I: November 14, 10:30am IST

3rd T20I: November 16, 10:30am IST

Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Netherlands tour of Oman 2024 be played?

The Netherlands tour of Oman 2024 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman between November 13 and 16.

Where will the Netherlands tour of Oman 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the Netherlands tour of Oman 2024 will be telecast and live streamed in India. Watch this space for further updates.

Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Michael Levitt, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas.

Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh(c), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Karan Sonavale, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail.

