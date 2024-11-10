Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 48

Oman will go head-to-head against the Netherlands in match No.48 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 season at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Monday, November 11. (More Cricket News)
Oman come into the tie after beating the United Arab Emirates by four wickets, thanks to a sensational bowling display by Shakeel Ahmed.
On the other hand, the Scott Edwards-led side also come into the fixture after beating UAE by 67 runs.
With both teams wanting to carry their winning momentum forward, it certainly promises to be an exciting encounter.
Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedra, Karan Sonavale, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma
Oman vs Netherlands Live Streaming
Oman vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Monday, November 11 from 11:30am IST.
Where to watch the Oman vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
Oman vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The match will not be available to watch on tv.