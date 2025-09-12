Bayer Leverkusen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, German Bundesliga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match

Here is all you need to know about the German Bundesliga 2025-26 match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt: Preview, head-to-head record and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayer Leverkusen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, German Bundesliga 2025-26: h2h preview
Bayer Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a German Bundesliga 2025-26 clash at BayArena on Saturday, September 13. Photo: X | Bayer 05 Leverkusen
  • Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt clash on September 13 at 12:00 AM IST

  • Match venue is BayArena, Germany, with live streaming on Sony Liv

  • Leverkusen lead their rivalry with 40 wins from 81 matches overall

Bayer Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a German Bundesliga 2025-26 clash at BayArena on Saturday, September 13. Kasper Hjulmand will take charge of Leverkusen for the first time as manager in this match. Both teams aim for a strong start as the season gathers pace. Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live today.

Leverkusen shocked the football world by parting ways with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after just two matches. The Dutch coach’s short stint ended abruptly, making way for Hjulmand, who faces the task of steadying the ship.

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this clash on a high after winning their first two Bundesliga matches. Despite losing Hugo Ekitike, they’ve looked sharp, scoring seven goals and conceding only two. Apart from Frankfurt, only two other teams in the Bundesliga have a perfect record so far.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head Record

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have faced each other 81 times across all competitions. Leverkusen hold the edge with 40 wins, while Frankfurt have won 28 times. Thirteen matches ended in draws.

Recently, Leverkusen have dominated, winning the last five encounters. However, the upcoming clash is expected to be fiercely contested given Frankfurt’s current strong form.

Looking back at their Bundesliga meetings, Leverkusen have secured some big wins, including a 5-1 victory in May 2024 and a 3-1 win in April 2023, but Frankfurt’s confidence after back-to-back wins makes this match evenly poised.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Details

When Will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, September 13. The match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

Where Will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place at the BayArena, Germany.

Where To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

