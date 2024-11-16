OMA Vs NED, 3rd T20I Toss Update: Oman Bowl First Against Netherlands In Series Decider

Oman and the Netherlands are facing each other in the series decider at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Saturday, 16 November. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Toss Update
Oman have won the toss and have opted to field against the Netherlands.
Playing XIs
Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza(w), Sandeep Goud, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza
Netherlands: Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Paul van Meekeren, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma
Oman won the first T20I by three wickets and Netherlands won the second match by 50 runs at the same venue. Now, the winner of this match will win the bilateral series as well.
Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd will open the batting for the visitors and the Muzahir Raza started the Oman bowling attack with the first over.