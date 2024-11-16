Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I match between Oman and Netherlands at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Saturday, November 16. The ongoing bilateral series in levelled at 1-1 and this is the series decider. Scott Edwards-led Dutch side will be keen to win the match and series whereas Oman will be hoping to pull out a big upset. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the OMA Vs NED, 3rd T20I cricket match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)