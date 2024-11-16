Cricket

Oman Vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Live Score: Hosts Opt To Bowl First Against NED In Al Amerat; See Playing XIs

Oman are up against the Netherlands in the third and final T20I match of the bilateral series in Al Amerat. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the OMA Vs NED, 3rd T20I cricket match, right here

Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I match between Oman and Netherlands at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Saturday, November 16. The ongoing bilateral series in levelled at 1-1 and this is the series decider. Scott Edwards-led Dutch side will be keen to win the match and series whereas Oman will be hoping to pull out a big upset. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the OMA Vs NED, 3rd T20I cricket match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Oman Vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I - Toss Update

Oman have won the toss and have opted to field against Netherlands in Al Amerat.

Playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza(w), Sandeep Goud, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza

Netherlands: Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Paul van Meekeren, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma

Oman Vs Netherlands Full Squads:

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza(w), Sandeep Goud, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Wasim Ali, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail, Karan Sonavale

Netherlands: Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt

