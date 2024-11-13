Cricket

Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online

Check out how you can watch the 2nd T20I between Oman and Netherlands live

Netherlands vs oman live streaming
Netherlands cricket team. Photo: X/KNCBCricket
Oman and Netherlands lock horns yet again for the second game of the three-match T20I series between the two teams. (More Cricket News)

Oman defeated Netherlands in the opening game of the series by three wickets and took a 1-0 lead. Hammad Mirza was the hero for Oman as the wicket-keeper batter guided his team to victory with a well-paced half-century. Right-arm pacer Muzahir Raza too bowled well for Oman, picking up three wickets in powerplay.

Netherlands batting, especially the top order, looked off-colour in the opener and the Dutch would like to make amends in the second match.

Check out how you can watch the 2nd T20I between Oman and Netherlands live.

Oman Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the second T20I between Netherlands and Oman be played?

The second T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on November 14, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where will the second T20I between Netherlands and Oman be telecast and live streamed?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the second T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be telecast and live streamed in India. Watch this space for further updates.

Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Michael Levitt, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh(c), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Karan Sonavale, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail

