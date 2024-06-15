New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first against Uganda in match 32 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 15). The game is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, Tarouba, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Full Coverage)
The Kiwis have already been knocked out of the competition and are playing for pride today. Their opponents Uganda, too, are out of Super 8 reckoning and will relish the exposure against a top-class side.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Fred Achelam (WK), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta.
New Zealand will next face Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on June 17, while Uganda conclude their journey in the tournament here as the game against New Zealand is their last group-stage match.