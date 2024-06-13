Cricket

WI Vs NZ: Rutherford The Difference For West Indies, Says New Zealand Captain Williamson

Rutherford hit an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls for the co-hosts as the Windies secured a 13-run victory over their opponents to reach the Super-8 stage at the T20 World Cup

Sherfane Rutherford scored 68 not out to help West Indies beat New Zealand at the T20 World Cup.
info_icon

Captains Kane Williamson and Rovman Powell were in agreement that Sherfane Rutherford was the difference in West Indies' 13-run victory over New Zealand. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Rutherford hit an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls for the co-hosts as the Windies secured a 13-run victory over their opponents to reach the Super-8 stage at the T20 World Cup.

The 25-year-old came to the crease with West Indies 22-4 inside the powerplay, and responded with a career-best effort that repaired the early damage, including hitting 37 runs from the final two overs to secure the win. 

"We told the guys that somebody has to play a blinder," Powell said after the match. "It wasn't going to be an easy wicket because of the inclement weather.

"We always believe that individual brilliance in T20 cricket is needed some time and Sherfane's innings was a fantastic knock. It gave us confidence and at the halfway mark, we believed [we could win]."

The result sees New Zealand on the brink of elimination from the tournament following their 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening group fixture, with Williamson admitting his side were beaten by a beautifully timed innings by Rutherford. 

"The margins in the match are fine and in conditions like that, two or three balls where the match-up suits, that can be the difference," Williamson said at his post-match press conference.

"We saw a fantastic knock from Rutherford and he certainly timed it beautifully and got his match-up. I think at the end of the day, that was the difference."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Reviews Recent Terror Attacks In J&K; NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS
  2. Nagpur: Blast In Explosive Manufacturing Factory Injures 10; 3 Of Them Are Critical
  3. National Anthem Made Compulsory Across Schools In J-K
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Says AAP Govt Failed To Prevent Wastage Of Water
  5. J&K Terror Attacks: Modi Chairs Meeting With NSA, Reviews Security Situation
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
  2. Who Will Golden Boot At UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane Or Cristiano Ronaldo?
  3. FIFPRO Launches Legal Claim Against FIFA Over Fixture Congestion, Club World Cup
  4. WI Vs NZ: Rutherford The Difference For West Indies, Says New Zealand Captain Williamson
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Reviews Recent Terror Attacks In J&K; NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know