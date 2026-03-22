New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Esterhuizen Takes On Kiwi Bowlers; SA 49/1 (5 Over)

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: New Zealand's James Neesham in action. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's 4th T20I match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Sky Stadium, Wellington as the visitors eye series-levelling victory. The Kiwis will be without the services of their regular captain Mitchell Santner as James Neesham takes the mantle of captaincy. Proteas, on the other hand, will want to do well and take advantage of the hosts' lack of star power and level the series today. Catch live scores and play-by-play updates for the 4th T20I between NZ and SA on Sunday, March 22, at Sky Stadium, Wellington, right here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Mar 2026, 12:10:26 pm IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Connor Esterhuizen Takes On NZ Bowlers The dismissal of Wiaan Mulder has not affect Proteas one bit as opener Esterhuizen has taken on the Kiwi attack, taking them to the cleaners in Wellington. SA: 49/1 (5 Overs)

22 Mar 2026, 11:53:21 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Wicket In First Over Kyle Jamieson strikes in the first over, as he removes the dangerous Wiaan Mulder for 0 on the second ball of the South African innings. Early conditions and the ball is nipping a bit and it finds the edge of Mulder's bat as he hands the ball straight into Tim Robinson's gloves. SA: 0/1 (1 Overs)

22 Mar 2026, 11:45:18 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Captain Quotes Neesham: Obviously an honour (leading the team), something you reflect on later and probably after your career. Happy to do whatever the team requires. Maharaj: Looks a good wicket. Taking viewings from the women's game, looked a good wicket. Looks low and slow and hence the decision to bat.

22 Mar 2026, 11:19:49 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: SA Win Toss, Playing XIs Out South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman

22 Mar 2026, 11:04:11 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Toss, Playing XIs Soon We will have the toss and playing XIs from the 4th NZ vs SA T20I match soon. The venue has witnessed 25 T20Is with 11 games won by sides batting first and 14 with sides batting second.

22 Mar 2026, 10:47:34 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: James Neesham To Lead Kiwis Tonight Skipper! 🫡



All-rounder James Neesham will captain the BLACKCAPS for the first time in his career this evening in the fourth KFC T20I against South Africa. Neesham becomes the 12th man to lead the BLACKCAPS in T20Is.#NZvSA | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/QfYTXX2Lv8 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 22, 2026