New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Esterhuizen Takes On Kiwi Bowlers; SA 49/1 (5 Over)

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Connor Esterhuizen Takes On NZ Bowlers
The dismissal of Wiaan Mulder has not affect Proteas one bit as opener Esterhuizen has taken on the Kiwi attack, taking them to the cleaners in Wellington.
SA: 49/1 (5 Overs)
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Wicket In First Over
Kyle Jamieson strikes in the first over, as he removes the dangerous Wiaan Mulder for 0 on the second ball of the South African innings. Early conditions and the ball is nipping a bit and it finds the edge of Mulder's bat as he hands the ball straight into Tim Robinson's gloves.
SA: 0/1 (1 Overs)
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Captain Quotes
Neesham: Obviously an honour (leading the team), something you reflect on later and probably after your career. Happy to do whatever the team requires.
Maharaj: Looks a good wicket. Taking viewings from the women's game, looked a good wicket. Looks low and slow and hence the decision to bat.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: SA Win Toss, Playing XIs Out
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Toss, Playing XIs Soon
We will have the toss and playing XIs from the 4th NZ vs SA T20I match soon. The venue has witnessed 25 T20Is with 11 games won by sides batting first and 14 with sides batting second.
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: James Neesham To Lead Kiwis Tonight
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Squad
New Zealand Squad: Tom Blundell(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes
South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane