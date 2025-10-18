New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch NZ V ENG Match

New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Get live streaming information for the first T20I between NZ and ENG on Saturday, 18 October, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

  • New Zealand will face England in 1st T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday

  • England are leading the head-to-head battle with 16 T20Is wins against New Zealand in 27 matches

  • match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and will also be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website in India

The first T20I between New Zealand and England is scheduled for October 18, 2025, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, starting at 11:45 AM IST. This marks the beginning of a three-match T20I series, with the first two games taking place in Christchurch.

New Zealand welcome back key players Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra after injuries, bolstering their squad. However, they will be without Kane Williamson due to a minor medical issue and several other injured players.

England, under the leadership of new T20I captain Harry Brook, boast a formidable lineup with explosive batters like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Tom Banton, alongside a versatile bowling attack featuring Adil Rashid and Sam Curran.

The Hagley Oval pitch is known for its true bounce and quick outfield, favoring both batsmen and fast bowlers. The weather forecast predicts a high of 19°C with no rain threat, providing ideal conditions for cricket.

Both teams are eager to kick off the series with a win as they are eying the upcoming T20 World Cup set to take place next year in India and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand Vs England T20I Head-To-Head Record

  • Matches played - 27

  • England wins - 16

  • New Zealand wins - 10

  • No result - 1

New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, 18 October, at 11:45 AM IST at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Where to watch the broadcast of the New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming for the New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

