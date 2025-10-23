New Zealand Vs England, 3rd T20I Toss Update: ENG Skipper Harry Brook Opts To Bowl - Check Starting XIs

ENG lead the three-match T20I series 1-0
England defeated New Zealand in the second T20I
Mitchell Santner is leading the BlackCaps in the third T20I
England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I, to be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Thursday, October 23.
New Zealand Vs England 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
New Zealand Vs England 3rd T20I: Toss
New Zealand Vs England 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20I between New Zealand and England in India?
The third T20I between New Zealand and England will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the third T20I between New Zealand and England in India?
The third T20I between New Zealand and England will be available for live streaming in India on SonyLIV, FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.