Continuous rain in Lauderhill, Florida has delayed the toss for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 12). The start of play for match 23 of the 2024 edition of the 20-over showpiece is thus uncertain too. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Given the weather forecast - which includes a flash flood warning - and also the amount of rain already at the venue, a full game today looks unlikely. Whether or not we will get any play at all depends on when the rain will cease.
A minimum of five overs need to be played by each team for the match to be deemed complete. The cut-off time for that is 10:48pm local (8:18am IST), and it remains to be seen whether play gets underway before that.
In case the match is washed out, Sri Lanka and Nepal will share one point each. What that would mean for the Super 8 qualification scenarios is as follows: Sri Lanka would need to defeat Netherlands in their next game and hope Bangladesh lose to both Nepal and Netherlands, in order to stand a chance to qualify. As for Nepal, they would need wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, and hope for Netherlands to lose their next two clashes.