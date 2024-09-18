Cricket

Nepal Vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Nepal Vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the match

Nepal cricket team file photo, CricketNEP Twitter handle
File photo of the Nepal cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNEP
Nepal and Oman are set to face off in Match 28 of the ICC Cricket World League 2 on Wednesday, September 18, at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada. (More Sports News)

Under the leadership of captain Rohit Paudel, Nepal will look to recover from a 103-run defeat against hosts Canada in their first match of the ICC CWC League 2 Tri-Series.

Meanwhile, Oman will aim to keep their winning streak alive after their four-wicket victory over Namibia in their previous ICC CWC League 2 match, which took place in Dundee, Scotland, in July.

Nepal Vs Oman: ODI Head-To-Head

Oman hold the edge in the head-to-head record against Nepal, having won four of their seven ODI matches. Nepal earned three victories over Oman in the 50-over format.

Nepal Vs Oman: Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rijan Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dev Khanal (Travelling reserve)

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam

Nepal Vs Oman: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal Vs Oman, Match 28 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?

The Nepal Vs Oman, Match 28 of the ICC Cricket World League 2 will be played on Wednesday, September 18, at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada at 8:30pm IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Oman, Match 28 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?

The live streaming of the Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

