Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that the script of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is locked and the makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of this year. Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam are reprising their roles from the first part, and the makers are also looking to cast other actors for the film. The source also informed that the recce for the upcoming film is currently in process.