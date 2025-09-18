Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 Update: Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam are reportedly playing the leads once again, but this time the story is set on a cruise.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal team up for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 Photo: Netflix
Summary
  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025

  • Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are reprising their respective roles from the previous instalment

  • The entire plot of the sequel is said to be set on a cruise

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have reportedly teamed up once again with Dinesh Vijan for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2. The first instalment was released on Netflix in 2023 and received a positive response. This time, the story will revolve around a heist on a cruise.

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that the script of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is locked and the makers are planning to take the film on floors by the end of this year. Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam are reprising their roles from the first part, and the makers are also looking to cast other actors for the film. The source also informed that the recce for the upcoming film is currently in process.

“While Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga revolved around a heist in the air, the sequel has even higher stakes as the robbery takes place in the middle of an ocean. The entire plot of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is set on a cruise, where all the madness unfolds. Much like the original, this one too will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with comic elements,” the source added.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' On Netflix Movie Review: Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal Come With A Rare Multi-Genre Heist-Revenge Drama

BY IANS

The report also claims that the film will be shot in international waters, and Dinesh Vijan and his entire team will be taking a cruise on rent for the schedule. Unlike the first part, the sequel might have a theatrical release, and the final call will be taken soon, as per the source.

Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik will jointly produce Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2.

Published At:
